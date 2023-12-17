Peace & Security | Rapture & Tribulation

Shop American Patriots Apparel at www.AmericanPatriotsApparel.com 🇺🇸

World leaders are gathering and demanding "peace and security" and Israel is a cup of trembling. This video talks about how this phrase "peace and security" is connected to the rapture and the tribulation period that follows.

The Bible says in 1 Thessalonians 5:3, "For when they shall say, Peace and safety; then sudden destruction cometh upon them, as travail upon a woman with child; and they shall not escape."

Related Articles ⬇️

1. Gaza: Guterres Invokes 'Most Powerful Tool' Article 99, in Bid for Humanitarian Ceasefire - https://news.un.org/en/story/2023/12/1144447

2. What’s UN Resolution 377A, Can It Help in Efforts to Stop Israel-Gaza War? - https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2023/12/11/whats-un-resolution-377a-can-it-help-in-efforts-to-stop-israel-gaza-war

Related PDF's ⬇️

1. Letter from Egypt to UN - https://www.un.org/pga/wp-content/uploads/sites/108/2023/12/PGA-letter-resumption-of-10th-ESS_12-December-2023.pdf

2. UN Resolution 10/21 - https://www.un.org/unispal/wp-content/uploads/2023/11/N2332702.pdf

3. Resolution 377 Document - https://www.securitycouncilreport.org/atf/cf/%7B65BFCF9B-6D27-4E9C-8CD3-CF6E4FF96FF9%7D/IP%20A%20RES%20377%20(V).pdf

Related Videos ⬇️

1. Prophecy Update - 2023-12-10 Expect The Unexpected, Part 2 - https://calvarychapelkaneohe.subspla.sh/qkrvhyn

2. Original Video Link (Generation2434) - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hyzhZ5nNUww

Other Related Links ⬇️



1.﻿﻿ https://cdn.subsplash.com/documents/82QP6C/_source/e041b102-3829-4b09-9fcc-0f2f1dcc2c73/document.pdf

FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA ⬇️



1. Rumble - www.rumble.com/c/AmericanPatriotsforGodandCountry

2. Telegram - https://t.me/APFGAC

3. Brighteon - www.brighteon.com/channels/apfgac

4. Truth Social - https://truthsocial.com/@APFGAC

DONATE (Locals): https://americanpatriotsgodcountry.locals.com

Until next time stay American, stay Patriotic, & above all else stay Godly! PEACE!