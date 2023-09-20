Create New Account
🌾🍅 Horticulture Vs. Agriculture: Explore The Difference🌱🚜
Surviving Hard Times
Published 17 hours ago

🌾Ever wondered about the difference between horticulture and agriculture?  if not let's Dive into the world of horticulture with Dr. Rachel Rudolph, a trailblazer in crop production!🌱

 🤔 Horticulture is like a specialized branch beneath agriculture, much like aquaculture! 🌿🐟

Agriculture is the broader term, encompassing the art and practice of garden cultivation and management.

It primarily focuses on plant cultivation, which includes fruits, vegetables, ornamentals, and nuts. 🍇🥦🌻

On the other hand, horticultural crops are those that can often be consumed without extensive processing. 🍏🥜🌰

Keywords
agriculturehorticultureaquaculture

