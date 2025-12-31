Hair Loss Prevention & Treatment with Bryana Gregory, PharmD, RPh

Is ongoing hair loss more than just aging or genetics? More than 35 million men and 21 million women experience hair loss to some degree. Pharmacist and physician liaison, Bryana Gregory, takes a root-cause approach to understanding hair loss and hair regrowth. She explains how factors like hormonal imbalance, nutrient deficiencies, chronic stress, thyroid dysfunction, inflammation, and post-viral immune stress can disrupt the natural hair growth cycle and lead to excessive shedding. Hair loss is often the result of the body prioritizing survival over auxiliary functions like hair growth, especially during periods of prolonged inflammation.

Bryana introduces a proprietary compounded Hair Support Solution designed to address both hair loss and regrowth simultaneously. This topical formulation combines three synergistic ingredients to support circulation, collagen production, and follicle regeneration, and help reactivate dormant hair follicles. Together, these ingredients work locally at the scalp without systemic absorption, supporting healthier follicles and longer growth phases.

The episode also emphasizes the importance of supporting hair health through proper nutrition, adequate protein intake, stress management, and avoiding inflammatory hair products. Bryana explains how consistent topical use, combined with lifestyle awareness, can help restore balance at the follicular level. For those experiencing chronic hair thinning, post-COVID hair loss, or hormone-related shedding, this compounded solution offers a targeted, physician-guided option for addressing hair loss at its source.

