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SHUNGITE = PURE POWER
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240 views • July 02, 2020
To contact me directly about buying Shungite please direct message me via instagram @ https://www.instagram.com/Sacred_Serpent
Or you can email me directly @ [email protected]
Bookmark and save my website http://www.SacredHealingTools.com
The following information was written by me and can be found on my website Sacred Healing Tools:
Shungite is an incredibly unique mineral. It has a broad spectrum of one of a kind characteristics that put it an elite class all its own. There really is nothing like it. Shungite's energy is potent, transformational, shielding, harmonizing, and grounding. It is an Alchemical treasure waiting to be rediscovered at large and given the credit that it deserves. It is rather scarce & is quickly becoming more difficult to find quality Shungite.
Shungite is roughly 2 to 2.2 billion years old & although there quite a lot of debate regarding its origin, most people agree that Shungite is a Precambrian sediment amalgamation of fossilized organic material from the bottom of the sea. There are those however, who believe Shungite came to Earth from space. When you hold a piece of Shungite, you are holding something over 1 billion years old. It is extremely high in carbon, one of the most essential elements of life.
Shungite began forming roughly 2 billion years ago during the protozoic era & was first discovered in & named after Shun'ga, a village in Karelia which is located in Western Russia. Karelia is the only place on Earth that Shungite is found.
Although Shungite is used for various purposes, such as stress reduction, grounding, & the attenuation of EMF's ( Electromagnetic Fields ), it is most often used as a water purification & restructuring tool. When authentic Shungite is placed in water, not only does the Shungite purify the water, but it restructures the water due to the large volume of Carbon/Fullerene/mineral content contained within the Shungite.
I enjoy drinking Shungite water and I frequently take therapeutic Shungite baths. To take a regenerative Shungite bath simply take 1 pound of regular black Shungite and place it in a 1 or 2 gallon container of distilled water. Allow this to sit for 24 hours, ideally 36. When you are ready to take a bath, dump the Shungite infused water into the bath water and soak in it for at least 15 minutes. It is not uncommon for people to instantly feel energized and more centered during and after a Shungite bath.
Shungite water therapy is nothing new and has been used for hundreds of years by people such as ( but not limited to ) Peter the Great, a Russian Czar (1672 - 1725 ), who swore by the power of Shungite.
Peter the Great was so convinced of Shungites power that he required his troops, by order of decree to carry a piece of Shungite with them to use as water purifying systems. Not only did Shungite clean their water, it gave them an signifigant advantage over their enemies. This is due to the fact that when Shungite infused water is brought into the body, it transfers some of its essense and mineral/carbon content into our systems, supercharging the senses and providing the body with sustenance.
Another great use for Shungite is breaking it up into small pieces and filling your shower filter with it. This allows you to not only clean your shower water, but infuse it with the etheric, bioenergetic qualities of Shungite. Shungite showers are incredibly grounding and uplifting to the sense and help promote an overall state of tranquility and mild euphoria. This is due to the profound effects that the Shungites fullerene and mineral compounds have on human beings.
I constantly carry a medium sized piece of Shungite on my person & have it placed in practically every room in my home. During my midday grounding rituals I carry a large chunk of black Shungite, allowing me to get even more out of the grounding exercises. Shungite conducts electricty, rapidly promotes wellbeing, enhances the human bio-field, and helps us connect with the Earths energy. If there were only one or two stones that I had to recommend to someone in ill-health who wanted to heal, regardless of their condition, it would undoubtedly be Shungite, & lodestone.
Shungite is highly heterogenous & composed of molecular arrangements of unique carbon atoms. These are known as Fullerenes. Fullerenes are carbon allotropes. They are cages of carbon atoms arranged in repeating patterns that form a closed cage or a cylinder. They are geometric-carbon-atom-cage-matrix's that ofthen resemble soccer balls. There are multiple types of fullerenes and the most well known fullerene structure is known as a buckeyball & was given the name " buckeyball " after Richard Buckminster Fuller due to their close resemblance of his famous geodesic dome structures. You can see a rendition of the buckeyball ( middle bicture ) and different fullerenes below.
Or you can email me directly @ [email protected]
Bookmark and save my website http://www.SacredHealingTools.com
The following information was written by me and can be found on my website Sacred Healing Tools:
Shungite is an incredibly unique mineral. It has a broad spectrum of one of a kind characteristics that put it an elite class all its own. There really is nothing like it. Shungite's energy is potent, transformational, shielding, harmonizing, and grounding. It is an Alchemical treasure waiting to be rediscovered at large and given the credit that it deserves. It is rather scarce & is quickly becoming more difficult to find quality Shungite.
Shungite is roughly 2 to 2.2 billion years old & although there quite a lot of debate regarding its origin, most people agree that Shungite is a Precambrian sediment amalgamation of fossilized organic material from the bottom of the sea. There are those however, who believe Shungite came to Earth from space. When you hold a piece of Shungite, you are holding something over 1 billion years old. It is extremely high in carbon, one of the most essential elements of life.
Shungite began forming roughly 2 billion years ago during the protozoic era & was first discovered in & named after Shun'ga, a village in Karelia which is located in Western Russia. Karelia is the only place on Earth that Shungite is found.
Although Shungite is used for various purposes, such as stress reduction, grounding, & the attenuation of EMF's ( Electromagnetic Fields ), it is most often used as a water purification & restructuring tool. When authentic Shungite is placed in water, not only does the Shungite purify the water, but it restructures the water due to the large volume of Carbon/Fullerene/mineral content contained within the Shungite.
I enjoy drinking Shungite water and I frequently take therapeutic Shungite baths. To take a regenerative Shungite bath simply take 1 pound of regular black Shungite and place it in a 1 or 2 gallon container of distilled water. Allow this to sit for 24 hours, ideally 36. When you are ready to take a bath, dump the Shungite infused water into the bath water and soak in it for at least 15 minutes. It is not uncommon for people to instantly feel energized and more centered during and after a Shungite bath.
Shungite water therapy is nothing new and has been used for hundreds of years by people such as ( but not limited to ) Peter the Great, a Russian Czar (1672 - 1725 ), who swore by the power of Shungite.
Peter the Great was so convinced of Shungites power that he required his troops, by order of decree to carry a piece of Shungite with them to use as water purifying systems. Not only did Shungite clean their water, it gave them an signifigant advantage over their enemies. This is due to the fact that when Shungite infused water is brought into the body, it transfers some of its essense and mineral/carbon content into our systems, supercharging the senses and providing the body with sustenance.
Another great use for Shungite is breaking it up into small pieces and filling your shower filter with it. This allows you to not only clean your shower water, but infuse it with the etheric, bioenergetic qualities of Shungite. Shungite showers are incredibly grounding and uplifting to the sense and help promote an overall state of tranquility and mild euphoria. This is due to the profound effects that the Shungites fullerene and mineral compounds have on human beings.
I constantly carry a medium sized piece of Shungite on my person & have it placed in practically every room in my home. During my midday grounding rituals I carry a large chunk of black Shungite, allowing me to get even more out of the grounding exercises. Shungite conducts electricty, rapidly promotes wellbeing, enhances the human bio-field, and helps us connect with the Earths energy. If there were only one or two stones that I had to recommend to someone in ill-health who wanted to heal, regardless of their condition, it would undoubtedly be Shungite, & lodestone.
Shungite is highly heterogenous & composed of molecular arrangements of unique carbon atoms. These are known as Fullerenes. Fullerenes are carbon allotropes. They are cages of carbon atoms arranged in repeating patterns that form a closed cage or a cylinder. They are geometric-carbon-atom-cage-matrix's that ofthen resemble soccer balls. There are multiple types of fullerenes and the most well known fullerene structure is known as a buckeyball & was given the name " buckeyball " after Richard Buckminster Fuller due to their close resemblance of his famous geodesic dome structures. You can see a rendition of the buckeyball ( middle bicture ) and different fullerenes below.
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