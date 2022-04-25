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Nov 2020 Shanghai China Driving Downtown From Jing-an District To Lujiazui
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10 views • April 25, 2022
Nov 2020 Shanghai China Driving Downtown From Jing-an District To LujiazuiNov 2020 Shanghai China Driving Downtown From Jing-an District To Lujiazui
Walk East
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7oolCCCgOJ4&;t
Driving Downtown Shanghai | From Jing'an District To Lujiazui | 上海 | 陆家嘴
With my posting many Shanghai vids some comments have said that NYC looks like it has more people..I am posting this vid to give more clarification
Let me give you the facts first.
The size and area of Shanghai is much much larger NYC, and also more dense in population than NYC (8 times larger area and over twice the density) Shanghai is the most densely populated city in the China
NYC is very small in comparison, 8.8 Million people distributed over 302 square miles. 27,000 people per square mile
Shanghai has 25 Million people in 2448 Square miles. 64,000 people per square mile.
So to clarify. 8 Times larger area and over twice as dense as NYC.
http://www.china.org.cn/china/2011-09/27/content_23498474.htm
Starting Point:
Jiangning Road, Jing'an District
0:00 Intro
0:37 Jing'an District
9:00 Shanghai Elevated Road
17:12 Lupu Bridge
20:21 Pudong New District
39:39 Lujiazui
54:11 Xinjian Road Tunnel
55:18 Hongkou District
1:03:25 Shanghai Elevated Road
1:07:56 Under the Elevated Road
1:16:42 Jing'an District
Shanghai is the largest and most developed city in China, the country's main center for finance and fashion, and one of the world's most populous and important cities.
It is one of the world's largest seaports and a major industrial and commercial center of China.
The city is located on the coast of the East China Sea between the mouth of the Yangtze River to the north and the bay of Hangzhou to the south.
The municipality’s area includes the city itself, surrounding suburbs, and an agricultural hinterland.
Shanghai is China’s most-populous city, and the municipality is its most-populous urban area.
Shanghai was one of the first Chinese ports to be opened to Western trade, and it long dominated the nation’s commerce.
Since the 1949, it has become an industrial giant whose products supply China’s growing domestic demands.
------------------------------
Population: 24.28M
Walk East
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7oolCCCgOJ4&;t
Driving Downtown Shanghai | From Jing'an District To Lujiazui | 上海 | 陆家嘴
With my posting many Shanghai vids some comments have said that NYC looks like it has more people..I am posting this vid to give more clarification
Let me give you the facts first.
The size and area of Shanghai is much much larger NYC, and also more dense in population than NYC (8 times larger area and over twice the density) Shanghai is the most densely populated city in the China
NYC is very small in comparison, 8.8 Million people distributed over 302 square miles. 27,000 people per square mile
Shanghai has 25 Million people in 2448 Square miles. 64,000 people per square mile.
So to clarify. 8 Times larger area and over twice as dense as NYC.
http://www.china.org.cn/china/2011-09/27/content_23498474.htm
Starting Point:
Jiangning Road, Jing'an District
0:00 Intro
0:37 Jing'an District
9:00 Shanghai Elevated Road
17:12 Lupu Bridge
20:21 Pudong New District
39:39 Lujiazui
54:11 Xinjian Road Tunnel
55:18 Hongkou District
1:03:25 Shanghai Elevated Road
1:07:56 Under the Elevated Road
1:16:42 Jing'an District
Shanghai is the largest and most developed city in China, the country's main center for finance and fashion, and one of the world's most populous and important cities.
It is one of the world's largest seaports and a major industrial and commercial center of China.
The city is located on the coast of the East China Sea between the mouth of the Yangtze River to the north and the bay of Hangzhou to the south.
The municipality’s area includes the city itself, surrounding suburbs, and an agricultural hinterland.
Shanghai is China’s most-populous city, and the municipality is its most-populous urban area.
Shanghai was one of the first Chinese ports to be opened to Western trade, and it long dominated the nation’s commerce.
Since the 1949, it has become an industrial giant whose products supply China’s growing domestic demands.
------------------------------
Population: 24.28M
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