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Suppression Of Police Whistleblowers !!
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40 views • March 12, 2021
Jon Wedger is an ex Metropolitan Police Officer (UK) and a legend of a man of conscience. He refused to be silenced about the wholesale abuse and systematic cover-up of serious crimes such as child prostitution and abuse. I doubt there are many Lords and Ladies in fine houses who are more elite than men like him. The rest of them should be bankrupted, thrown out onto the street and given a good kick in the arse to send them on their way.
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