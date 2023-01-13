LISA MARIE PRESLEY - DEAD AT 54... CARDIAC ARREST 💉💉

Climate change, toothache?? Think we all know it was the 💉💉

Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of music legend Elvis Presley, died Thursday at a Los Angeles area hospital hours after she was found unresponsive inside her home, her mother, Priscilla Presley confirmed.

Source - Details: https://ktla.com/entertainment/lisa-ann-walter-says-that-being-in-abbott-elementary-is-the-best-job-ever/



Mirrored - ScottiB

