LISA MARIE PRESLEY - DEAD AT 54... CARDIAC ARREST 💉💉

Climate change, toothache?? Think we all know it was the 💉💉
Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of music legend Elvis Presley, died Thursday at a Los Angeles area hospital hours after she was found unresponsive inside her home, her mother, Priscilla Presley confirmed.
Source - Details: https://ktla.com/entertainment/lisa-ann-walter-says-that-being-in-abbott-elementary-is-the-best-job-ever/
Mirrored - ScottiB
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.