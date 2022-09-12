X22 Financial Report Ep. 2871a - The [CB]/[WEF] Just Said The Quiet Part Out Loud, Economic Projection

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
X22 REPORT FINANCIAL NEWS Ep. 2871a - Sept 11, 2022
The [CB]/[WEF] Just Said The Quiet Part Out Loud, Economic Projection
The [CB]/[WEF] are now saying the quiet part out loud, the people see this very clearly. Yellen admitted the agenda, she also admitted that the fuel prices are about to go up again. On Sep 10 1833 Andrew Jackson removed the 2nd [CB] in the US. Now Trump is ready to remove the 3rd.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
Protect Your Retirement W/ A Gold. IRA
https://noblegoldinvestments.com/gold-silver-ira-google/?offer_type=gold&affiliate_source=affiliate_x22
Noble Gold is Who I Trust ^^^