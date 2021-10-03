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Critically Thinking wi Dr. Madej & Dr. Northrup
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427 views • October 03, 2021
Dr. Carrie Madej has found THINGS that do not belong in a jab or so-called vaccine that definitely shouldn't be in there. Shades of Morgellons Disease...The childhood skin conditions called “the Morgellons” involved hairs or worms projecting from the skin, sparking debate about their origin. Both in the past and currently, some people with MD have believed that their skin was infested by parasites.
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