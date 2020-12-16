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120) Warning: Covid-19 Vaccine Truth (Fourtillan, Rader, Schaller)
#ClaireEdwards Uncensored
#ClaireEdwards Uncensored
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2308 views • December 16, 2020
Credits to: www.vérité-Covid19.fr
It will be normal if you find broken or blocked links, it is a battle spreading this information. We are facing the introduction of immunodeficiency in the human genome.

Alerte Vaccin - Institut Pasteur &a Microsoft ont les brevets
"Covid 19" VIRUS fabriqué EN FRANCE PAR L' INSTITUT PASTEUR hd
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8bkFf7mOaU4
PDF: http://www.verite-covid19.fr/docs/2-File1-Conference_The_Whole_TRUTH_about_Covid-19_and_Covid-19_Vaccines_August_2020.pdf
Channel: Sabbeda | 20/08/2020
Article about: https://profidecatholica.com/2020/08/21/lentiere-verite-sur-le-covid-19-virus-fabrique-en-france-par-l-institut-pasteur-video/
This video is the result of the joint work of Professor Jean-Bernard Fourtillan, Dr. Serge Rader and Dr. Christian Tal Schaller, presented by Frédéric Chaumont.

Hang on to your seat, it shakes ...
The vaccine ChAdOx1 n-CoV-19 of Pasteur Institute contains:
- The coronavirus "ChadOx1 n-CoV-19".
- 4 fragments of HIV1
- DNA sequences of the Malaria virus
- 157 DNA sequences for which no explanation is given
- nanoparticles

We can change everything. If we stand up, if we wake up, if we use our freedoms, their power stops.

es principaux liens (accessibles en cliquant sur le 2ème lien sous la seringue : "2 - File 1 - Conference The Whole TRUTH about Covid-19 and Covid-19 Vaccines August 2020") :
- Brevet de Microsoft W0 2020 060606 : https://patentscope.wipo.int/search/en/detail.jsf?docId=WO2020060606

- Le coronavirus "ChadOx1 n-CoV-19" : https://covid19vaccinetrial.co.uk/about
- 4 fragments of human immunodeficiency viruses (HIV1): https://www.biorxiv.org/content/10.1101/2020.01.30.927871v1
- DNA sequences of the Malaria virus: undetermined [been] broken link
- 157 DNA sequences, whose role is unexplained: undetermined [been] broken link
- nanoparticles (mentioned in the patent of Microsoft W0 2020 060606): https://patentimages.storage.googleapis.com/58/f5/bf/bf453d0035610f/WO2020060606A1.pdf

_ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _
More images about:
Echec du Nouvel Ordre Mondial
https://odysee.com/@JasperMader:9/Echec_NOM:5
This is the reason for the persecution of Jean-Bernard Fourtillan and Docteur Christian Tal Schaller respondents
La vérité sur TOUS les vaccins ! | November 8th, 2020:
https://odysee.com/@JasperMader:9/241020:8?r=2iYBcMcDCJSHeXnmteRFy6iQeAcWp4Rb
Keywords
liesvaccinechinafrancesarscovidpasteur institute
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