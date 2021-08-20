© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
What’s Going On? This Is Going On – David Icke Dot-Connector Videocast
Follow
1
Share
Report
121 views • August 20, 2021
A Brilliant, powerful, well-delivered & MUST watch for every sheeple who STILL does not know what this is all about, despite 18 months of this c0vid HOAX SCAM and FRAUD.
REJECT the INJECT and the suspicious deep nasal PCR test.
The U.S. and World death rate difference between 2019 and 2020 Proves that WE ARE NOT in a Pandemic
Two months old video BUT everything what is said is spot on!
Thank you David for that very clear explanation of what we are going through and what is ahead.
source:
https://davidicke.com/2021/06/18/whats-going-on-this-is-going-on-david-icke-dot-connector-videocast/
REJECT the INJECT and the suspicious deep nasal PCR test.
The U.S. and World death rate difference between 2019 and 2020 Proves that WE ARE NOT in a Pandemic
Two months old video BUT everything what is said is spot on!
Thank you David for that very clear explanation of what we are going through and what is ahead.
source:
https://davidicke.com/2021/06/18/whats-going-on-this-is-going-on-david-icke-dot-connector-videocast/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.