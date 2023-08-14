Suffering Constant Losses, Kyiv Pushes Forward On Southern Frontlines

In response to another Ukrainian attempt to hit the Crimean Bridge, Russian missiles struck Ukrainian ports. In its turn, the Ukrainian military continues attempts to push through the Russian defenses on the fronts with varying success.

On August 12, the Ukrainian military again targeted the Crimean Peninsula with drones. In total, 20 unmanned aircraft were destroyed by Russian electronic warfare and air defense means.

The Kiev regime also attempted to launch another missile attack on the Crimean Bridge. Two Ukrainian modified S-200 missiles were intercepted by Russian air defenses and did not cause any damage.

The Russian response was quick. On the night of August 14, Russian missiles and drones struck the port infrastructure and fuel storage sites in the Odessa region. Local residents filmed the failed work of the Ukrainian air defenses, whose missiles fall a few seconds after takeoff.

More targets were struck in the industrial zone of Zaporozhye.

In general, air raid sirens sounded in Kiev, as well as the Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava and Sumy regions.

The Zaporozhye region remains one of the hottest battlefields where the Ukrainian Army is trying to achieve at least some tactical success on the frontlines. All summer long, the Ukrainian military continued bloody attacks on Russian positions. Having suffered heavy losses in equipment and manpower, Ukrainian units still have not yet reached the main line of Russian defense in the southern direction.

To the south of Velikaya Novoselka, Ukrainian troops continue to storm Urozhainoe. The main Russian forces were withdrawn from the village, but Russian counterattacks continue. Heavy fighting is going on for the southern part of the village, while Ukrainian forces are in control of the northern streets. On the morning of August 14, Russian gunners destroyed a pontoon ferry, which the Ukrainian military built across the Mokrue Yaly River between Urozhainoe and Staromayorskoe.

Most likely, the ruins of the village will remain in the gray zone in the near future, like the other settlements captured by the Ukrainian army did, since Ukrainian forces are failing to gain footholds there amid heavy Russian fire and constant counterattacks.

In the area of Orekhiv, despite the ongoing Ukrainian attacks, the village of Rabotino remains under full Russian control.

The situation remains tense in the Kherson region, where Ukrainian forces are holding two small bridgeheads near the Antonovsky Bridge and 2 km west of the Cossack Laheri. The Ukrainian military is trying to take control of the road and unite the bridgeheads. Fighting continues in the area of Cossack Laheri and Dachas. Small Ukrainian groups are constantly being transferred across the river by boats, sending reinforcements in and taking the wounded and dead to the Ukrainian western bank. In response, Russian artillery and aviation is striking them.

