Transhumanism and the Technological Singularity, with Pannobhasa - Part 1 of 2

Part 1 of 2. Pannobhasa joined our Meetup and he discussed the spooky topic of the technological drive towards transcending mere humanity, with consideration of the possibility that AI will leave us far behind.





Since April of 2019, Brian has made hundreds of videos with his dear friend and Buddhist teacher, Paññobhāsa who is a layman, in South Carolina.





His YouTube channel is https://www.youtube.com/@pannobhasa .





David Reynolds, alias Paññobhāsa, and formerly known as Paññobhāsa Mahathera, is an American-born Theravada Buddhist philosopher and teacher. He has a degree in Biology and up until recently he was a monk with thirty years seniority in the ordained Sangha, with most of that time spent in the forests of Burma, and about half of it spent living and meditating alone in caves. After a few years at a monastery in the declining state of California he has migrated across the USA and has set himself up in a new, freer lay life in Greenville, South Carolina where he continues to write and teach. He has long been pretty well fed up with political correctness, and is moved to make a stand.





Paññobhāsa's URL Links:

current blog (mostly philosophy and caustic critiques of Marxism): https://politicallyincorrectdharma.blogspot.com/

Bitchute channel: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/67rZHAtWjVje/

SubscribeStar support page: https://www.subscribestar.com/philosophical-dharma

Discord server (mainly for traditionalist Buddhist discussions and networking): https://discord.gg/YDwsrgTFaM

Twitter (brand new): https://twitter.com/PannobhasaSC

Paypal: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/Pannobhasa

NEW BOOK, “Essays in Theravada Buddhism”: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B096ZHKY9D

ALSO, 2nd BOOK, “Philosophical Dharma”: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B097XGM71P/...

3rd BOOK, “Buddhist Ethics, Buddhist Practice”: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0991DQBLZ?...





Please do download any of my videos and copy them to your own channels to spread the word.





Join our Meetup and be in our Zoom videos. https://www.meetup.com/preparing-for-alien-contact





All video playlists: https://www.bitchute.com/profile/yRDt6pN0WgUf/ or click on "The Brian Ruhe Show" and scroll down.