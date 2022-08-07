We’re Getting to a Critical Mass Point Where the WHO and Public Health Experts Flipped Previous Narratives and Are Trying To Rewrite History

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https://gnews.org/post/p150y5740
08/04/2022 Dr. Robert Malone: I think we’re finally getting to a critical mass point. People like Tony Fauci, Deborah Birx, and Rochelle Walensky flip-flopped, trying to rewrite history. The World Health Organization also flipped almost every single policy that they’d put in place for pandemic influenza under the pressure. It is such blatant revisionist history