Attention Humanity: God has Returned as the Spirit of Truth! The Book of the True Life Lesson 2.

Correspondingly, God, our Spiritual Father provides Teachings that correct, clarify and remind us of his Arcanum.





Twelve volumes of 366 Lessons Communicated in Mexico from 1866 through 1950 by Divine Inspiration through God's servants that he called spokespersons or "bearers of the Voice".





"Every time a new year arrives, humanity is filled with hope, although there are also those who feel fear. Why do you fear life and times? They are always the same, you are the ones who pass on. Today you are children and tomorrow adults; today you are on earth, tomorrow not anymore; today you are born and tomorrow you die.

You are at the consummation of time. Your spirit is no longer subject to material life; you have penetrated into eternity. You are atoms of my Divinity. I am eternal. I have always been. The Divine Spirit never ages. I am immutable and imperishable. The beginning and the end, the Alpha and the Omega. From me you have sprang forth and therefore to me you shall return.

Certainly, each year that arrives is a mystery for men, but truly I tell you that it is a new step that you will have to take on the path of your evolution.

Do not fear the future because you do not know it, do not see it wrapped in darkness, think that I am time and eternity: think that I am in the future."

-God

Book of the True Life, Lesson 2, Verses 2-5





