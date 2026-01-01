BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Attention Humanity: God has Returned as the Spirit of Truth! The Book of the True Life Lesson 2.
BookOfTrueLife
BookOfTrueLife
0 follower
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
15 views • 20 hours ago

Correspondingly, God, our Spiritual Father provides Teachings that correct, clarify and remind us of his Arcanum.


Twelve volumes of 366 Lessons Communicated in Mexico from 1866 through 1950 by Divine Inspiration through God's servants that he called spokespersons or "bearers of the Voice".


"Every time a new year arrives, humanity is filled with hope, although there are also those who feel fear. Why do you fear life and times? They are always the same, you are the ones who pass on. Today you are children and tomorrow adults; today you are on earth, tomorrow not anymore; today you are born and tomorrow you die.

You are at the consummation of time. Your spirit is no longer subject to material life; you have penetrated into eternity. You are atoms of my Divinity. I am eternal. I have always been. The Divine Spirit never ages. I am immutable and imperishable. The beginning and the end, the Alpha and the Omega. From me you have sprang forth and therefore to me you shall return.

Certainly, each year that arrives is a mystery for men, but truly I tell you that it is a new step that you will have to take on the path of your evolution.

Do not fear the future because you do not know it, do not see it wrapped in darkness, think that I am time and eternity: think that I am in the future."

-God

Book of the True Life, Lesson 2, Verses 2-5


Enjoy listening to our Heavenly Father's Teaching No. 2 of 366:


The New Revelations:

https://www.TheThirdTestament.org

which is a compendium of

https://www.TheBookoftheTrueLife.org


Love, -James

Keywords
spiritualgodreturnstestamentthird
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
An invisible assault: How everyday heavy metals sabotage brain health

An invisible assault: How everyday heavy metals sabotage brain health

Willow Tohi
Pentagon warns of China&#8217;s rapidly expanding nuclear arsenal

Pentagon warns of China’s rapidly expanding nuclear arsenal

Kevin Hughes
Renaissance or Ruin: A wake-up call for cultural revival and self-sufficiency

Renaissance or Ruin: A wake-up call for cultural revival and self-sufficiency

Kevin Hughes
The US did not avert WWIII: Netanyahu continues to pull Trump into a broader war with Iran

The US did not avert WWIII: Netanyahu continues to pull Trump into a broader war with Iran

Lance D Johnson
Unearthing history: Pottery discovery fuels Noah&#8217;s Ark investigation

Unearthing history: Pottery discovery fuels Noah’s Ark investigation

Willow Tohi
Russia activates &#8220;unstoppable&#8221; Poseidon tsunami drone

Russia activates “unstoppable” Poseidon tsunami drone

Kevin Hughes
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy