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TASA - Sept 06, 2021 - 5) There is NO NEW declaration of Independence, Charlie Ward! - Justice Anna Webinar
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42 views • October 11, 2021
Hear that Charlie Ward and Simon Parks! Stop your con artist work. Don't recreate something from Fiat. If we do recreate new Independence, we will loose all the benefits and history that has been associated with the first declaration of Independence. Simon Parks and Charlie Ward Ward are Brits and their existence is to create and cause troubles and deceive people. Never trust Simon Parks, Charlie Ward, or David Straight for what ever they said or claim. The Brits got to clean their house before pointing on someone else houses, they have worse problems way more than anyone else to deal with. For more https://theamericanstatesassembly.net/
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