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THE 2021 WORLDWIDE CORONA CRISIS - PROF. MICHEL CHOSSUDOVSKY (MIRRORED)
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138 views • April 15, 2021
THE 2021 WORLDWIDE CORONA CRISIS - PROF. MICHEL CHOSSUDOVSKY (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from Bitchute channel Info that matters. at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Aavabhk6V2I4/
We are dealing with an exceedingly complex process.
In the course of the last twelve months starting in early January 2020, I have analyzed almost on a daily basis the timeline and evolution of the Covid crisis. From the very outset in January 2020, people were led to believe and accept the existence of a rapidly progressing and dangerous epidemic.
I suggest you first read the Highlights (below), the Preface and Introduction before proceeding with chapters II through X.
Alternatively you may wish to View the Global Research Video entitled: The 2021 Worldwide Corona Crisis (released in February 2021), which provides a 25 minutes summary.
Each of the ten chapters provides factual information as well as analysis on the following topics: What Is Covid-19, what is SARS-CoV-2, how Is it identified, how is it estimated? The timeline and historical evolution of the Corona Crisis, the devastating economic and financial impacts, the enrichment of a social minority of billionaires, how the lockdown policies trigger unemployment and mass poverty Worldwide, the devastating impacts on mental health.
The E-book also includes analysis of curative and preventive drugs as well as a review of Big Pharma’s Covid-19 mRNA vaccine which is an “unapproved” and “experimental” drug affecting the human genome. (It is a dangerous drug. See Chapter VIII)
Also analyzed are issues pertaining to the derogation of fundamental human rights, censorship of medical doctors, freedom of expression and the protest movement. The last chapter focusses on the unfolding global debt crisis, the destabilization of national governments, the threats to democracy including “global governance” and the World Economic Forum’s “Great Reset” proposal.
This E-Book is made available free of charge with a view to reaching out to people Worldwide.
Please help us in this endeavor. Kindly forward to family, friends and colleagues, within your respective communities.
If you wish to make a donation click here, that would be much appreciated.
All Global Research articles including the E-Book can be read in 51 languages by activating the “Translate Website” drop down menu on the top banner of our home page (Desktop version). Please forward to friends and colleagues in foreign countries (while pointing to the translation plugin).
Readers can reach Prof. Michel Chossudovsky at [email protected]
The 2021 Worldwide Corona Crisis - Prof. Michel Chossudovsky
Category News & Politics
Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over
Mirrored from Bitchute channel Info that matters. at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Aavabhk6V2I4/
We are dealing with an exceedingly complex process.
In the course of the last twelve months starting in early January 2020, I have analyzed almost on a daily basis the timeline and evolution of the Covid crisis. From the very outset in January 2020, people were led to believe and accept the existence of a rapidly progressing and dangerous epidemic.
I suggest you first read the Highlights (below), the Preface and Introduction before proceeding with chapters II through X.
Alternatively you may wish to View the Global Research Video entitled: The 2021 Worldwide Corona Crisis (released in February 2021), which provides a 25 minutes summary.
Each of the ten chapters provides factual information as well as analysis on the following topics: What Is Covid-19, what is SARS-CoV-2, how Is it identified, how is it estimated? The timeline and historical evolution of the Corona Crisis, the devastating economic and financial impacts, the enrichment of a social minority of billionaires, how the lockdown policies trigger unemployment and mass poverty Worldwide, the devastating impacts on mental health.
The E-book also includes analysis of curative and preventive drugs as well as a review of Big Pharma’s Covid-19 mRNA vaccine which is an “unapproved” and “experimental” drug affecting the human genome. (It is a dangerous drug. See Chapter VIII)
Also analyzed are issues pertaining to the derogation of fundamental human rights, censorship of medical doctors, freedom of expression and the protest movement. The last chapter focusses on the unfolding global debt crisis, the destabilization of national governments, the threats to democracy including “global governance” and the World Economic Forum’s “Great Reset” proposal.
This E-Book is made available free of charge with a view to reaching out to people Worldwide.
Please help us in this endeavor. Kindly forward to family, friends and colleagues, within your respective communities.
If you wish to make a donation click here, that would be much appreciated.
All Global Research articles including the E-Book can be read in 51 languages by activating the “Translate Website” drop down menu on the top banner of our home page (Desktop version). Please forward to friends and colleagues in foreign countries (while pointing to the translation plugin).
Readers can reach Prof. Michel Chossudovsky at [email protected]
The 2021 Worldwide Corona Crisis - Prof. Michel Chossudovsky
Category News & Politics
Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over
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