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Ep. 651 – The Collapse Of Iconic Art, Literature, & Architecture In America
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20 views • February 24, 2022
🚨On this episode of the “Dr. Duke Show” we discuss the rise and fall of western culture by looking through the prism of art, music, literature, and architecture, and how we rarely deem anything a classic anymore.
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