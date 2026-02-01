BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
BREAKING 🚨 US DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE RELEASES EPSTEIN FILE DATA
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
107 views • 21 hours ago

OK, TERRIFIC❗


BREAKING || US Department of Justice releases Epstein File Data


- 3.5 Million pages made public


- 2000+ videos included


- 1.8 Lakh images released


- 500+ lawyers review files


- Victim details redacted; politicians’ names left unredacted


@RishabhMPratap shares more details with @aakaaanksha.


🧵 THREAD: DOJ ADMITTED WHAT HAPPENED IN THE EPSTEIN CASE — IN ITS OWN FILES


Today DOJ released new Epstein materials under the Epstein Files Transparency Act.


Two documents matter immediately — because they are DOJ auditing itself.

📄 EFTA01726257.pdf

📄 EFTA01726367.pdf

Both are Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) reports.


https://analytics-develop.app.cloud.gov/data/justice/all-pages-realtime.csv


Source: https://x.com/TimesNow/status/2017412991973789708


Thumbnail: https://x.com/MAGACult2/status/2017300233374367978/photo/1

drain the swampdepartment of justiceblackmailepstein filesworldwide child sex trafficking ring
