BREAKING || US Department of Justice releases Epstein File Data
- 3.5 Million pages made public
- 2000+ videos included
- 1.8 Lakh images released
- 500+ lawyers review files
- Victim details redacted; politicians’ names left unredacted
@RishabhMPratap shares more details with @aakaaanksha.
🧵 THREAD: DOJ ADMITTED WHAT HAPPENED IN THE EPSTEIN CASE — IN ITS OWN FILES
Today DOJ released new Epstein materials under the Epstein Files Transparency Act.
Two documents matter immediately — because they are DOJ auditing itself.
📄 EFTA01726257.pdf
📄 EFTA01726367.pdf
Both are Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) reports.
https://analytics-develop.app.cloud.gov/data/justice/all-pages-realtime.csv
Source: https://x.com/TimesNow/status/2017412991973789708
Thumbnail: https://x.com/MAGACult2/status/2017300233374367978/photo/1