Man_in_the_Moon posted this comment on AND ANOTHER ONEː CHARLIE'S TEXT ON SEPTEMBER 9TH 🎙 CANDACE EP 299: [on BitChute]





"The Epstein files dropped and you post this stupid monkey nigger again. Fuck your channel is a Limited Hangout." 🤤





OK, TERRIFIC❗





BREAKING || US Department of Justice releases Epstein File Data





- 3.5 Million pages made public





- 2000+ videos included





- 1.8 Lakh images released





- 500+ lawyers review files





- Victim details redacted; politicians’ names left unredacted





@RishabhMPratap shares more details with @aakaaanksha.





🧵 THREAD: DOJ ADMITTED WHAT HAPPENED IN THE EPSTEIN CASE — IN ITS OWN FILES





Today DOJ released new Epstein materials under the Epstein Files Transparency Act.





Two documents matter immediately — because they are DOJ auditing itself.

📄 EFTA01726257.pdf

📄 EFTA01726367.pdf

Both are Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) reports.





https://analytics-develop.app.cloud.gov/data/justice/all-pages-realtime.csv





Source: https://x.com/TimesNow/status/2017412991973789708





Thumbnail: https://x.com/MAGACult2/status/2017300233374367978/photo/1