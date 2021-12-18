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December Tornadoes Linked To Weather Control..?
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389 views • December 18, 2021
Cloud Seeding Generator 3D Map:
http://climateviewer.org/3d/?layersOn...
NOAA Weather Modification Project Reports
https://library.noaa.gov/Collections/...
Utah Cloud Seeding Generator Map:
https://library.oarcloud.noaa.gov/noa...
Other Links
https://go.nasa.gov/3IJlb3Y
https://earth.nullschool.net/#2021/12...
https://www.ventusky.com/?p=35.3;-88....
https://www.washingtonpost.com/nation...
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https://climateviewer.com/
https://weathermodificationhistory.com/
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https://www.patreon.com/climateviewer
https://discord.gg/SnCG4Wm
License: Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Shared from and subscribe to:
Jim Lee
https://www.youtube.com/c/JimLee-ClimateViewer/videos
http://climateviewer.org/3d/?layersOn...
NOAA Weather Modification Project Reports
https://library.noaa.gov/Collections/...
Utah Cloud Seeding Generator Map:
https://library.oarcloud.noaa.gov/noa...
Other Links
https://go.nasa.gov/3IJlb3Y
https://earth.nullschool.net/#2021/12...
https://www.ventusky.com/?p=35.3;-88....
https://www.washingtonpost.com/nation...
SUPPORT & CONNECT WITH CLIMATEVIEWER
https://climateviewer.com/
https://weathermodificationhistory.com/
https://www.paypal.me/climateviewer
https://www.patreon.com/climateviewer
https://discord.gg/SnCG4Wm
License: Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Shared from and subscribe to:
Jim Lee
https://www.youtube.com/c/JimLee-ClimateViewer/videos
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