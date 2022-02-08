© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
DOD's Kill Shot Stats & News 8Feb22
Follow
0
Share
Report
21 views • February 08, 2022
:26 Dog sets frisbee record for longest catch during Canadian football game
:26 Trudeau Talks to Truck Parody (Humor)
1:15 Joe McCarthy was Right!
3:29 DOD's Bioweapon Stats
1:05 Maddow Sent Home Because...
:28 Pfizer Building Surrounded in Paris called Assassins!
3:21 Triple Vaxxed Chelsea Handler & Other Lefty 'Comedian' End Up In Hospital
:50 F-35C Vaxcident on Carl Vinson
4:59 Kamila Valieva becomes first woman EVER to land Olympic quad Winter Olympics 2022
9 clips, 16:22.
:26 Trudeau Talks to Truck Parody (Humor)
1:15 Joe McCarthy was Right!
3:29 DOD's Bioweapon Stats
1:05 Maddow Sent Home Because...
:28 Pfizer Building Surrounded in Paris called Assassins!
3:21 Triple Vaxxed Chelsea Handler & Other Lefty 'Comedian' End Up In Hospital
:50 F-35C Vaxcident on Carl Vinson
4:59 Kamila Valieva becomes first woman EVER to land Olympic quad Winter Olympics 2022
9 clips, 16:22.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.