BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

South Lebanon Under Attack; Are Zionists Starting a New War?
FreePalestineTV
FreePalestineTV
30 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
20 views • 1 month ago

Laith Marouf and Hadi Hotait visit Touline village after Zionists bombard Lebanon, and meet with Ali Jezzini at his home to discuss the attacks resulting in 8 martyrs and 26 injuries, the shameful positions of the new President and PM, the attacks on Syria by HTS and Zionists, the uprising in Turkey, and the future of the region.


Filmed on 22/3/2025 

Producer: Hadi Hotait 

Donate/Watch/Share elsewhere👇 https://www.FreePalestine.Video

Keywords
israelpalestinegenocidesyriaturkeylebanon
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy