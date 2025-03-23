South Lebanon Under Attack; Are Zionists Starting a New War?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Laith Marouf and Hadi Hotait visit Touline village after Zionists bombard Lebanon, and meet with Ali Jezzini at his home to discuss the attacks resulting in 8 martyrs and 26 injuries, the shameful positions of the new President and PM, the attacks on Syria by HTS and Zionists, the uprising in Turkey, and the future of the region.
Filmed on 22/3/2025
Producer: Hadi Hotait
Donate/Watch/Share elsewhere👇 https://www.FreePalestine.Video