Soros Hopes Xi Jinping Will Be Replaced Either During the Winter Olympics or Soon Thereafter

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02/01/2022 Soros released a long formal video to list three vital crises that Xi Jinping faces: real estate-centered economic crisis, population crisis, and pandemic crisis. He hopes that Xi Jinping will be replaced by someone less repressive at home and more peaceful abroad either during the Winter Olympics or soon thereafter.