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CLUB OF ROME / "CLIMATE CHANGE” / AGENDA21 2030 / POPULATION CONTROL
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42 views • October 04, 2021
CLUB OF ROME / "CLIMATE CHANGE” / AGENDA21 2030 / POPULATION CONTROL
What's the origin of Global Warming / Climate Change HOAX? CONTROL & DEPOPULATION and covid HOAX is just one of the steps to achieve satanic psychopaths wet dream.
EVERYTHING is Connected! - Club of Rome/UN/Population Control/GLOBAL Warming/COVID19/AGENDA 21/Agenda 2030 and only braindead sheeple can not see it.
What's the origin of Global Warming / Climate Change HOAX? CONTROL & DEPOPULATION and covid HOAX is just one of the steps to achieve satanic psychopaths wet dream.
EVERYTHING is Connected! - Club of Rome/UN/Population Control/GLOBAL Warming/COVID19/AGENDA 21/Agenda 2030 and only braindead sheeple can not see it.
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