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BREAKING! CNN Paid Detroit To Keep Public Away From Debates
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567 views • August 01, 2019
Detroit, Michigan police state that CNN paid the city to keep the public coordinated off from being downtown near the Fox Theatre where the Democrat primary 2020 Presidential debates where held. An officer states that "they paid for the whole footprint... money talk, you guys know that".
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