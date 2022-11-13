Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Trauma Based Mind Control In Hollywood & D.C.
189 views
channel image
Beautifulhorizons2
Published 15 days ago |

In this video Yebo wonders if certain celebrities, politicians and media personalities suffer from trauma based mind control, otherwise known as MK Ultra.

If you enjoy my content and would like to see more, please consider donating a coffee. Any & all help keeps me online & in your feeds.

http://buymeacoffee.com/agent17Q

As Always, Do Your Own Research 

Keywords
bill clintonhollywoodmind controlradiomediapoliticiansmk ultrabrainwashingtvwashington dcmovieskaty perrybrainwashlady gagatrauma based mind controlbrainwashedcelebritieshollywood starsproject monarchmonarch mind controlhollywood celebritiesal rokertrauma basedmedia personalitiesthe whole world is a stage

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket