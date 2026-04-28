I Take from the Earth 3D Holographic Technologies 4-28-26@12:10 AM

A word of judgment from my lovey Jesus Christin which He declares all will be removed and no longer in use after the 3 days of darkness has occurred and the black magnetic rock mountain has shattered. Afterwards I speak on Jesus Christ Has All Power Over the Earth and Heaven 4-28-26, plus I speak from my heart.

John 14:13 And whatsoever ye shall ask in my name, that will I do, that the Father may be glorified in the Son.

My Lovely Jesus Ministry

Vicki Parnell

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