75% of staff in US Embassy in Paris were undercover CIA — Mike Benz

75% of staffers in US Embassy in Paris were undercover CIA — Mike Benz
They were engaged in "doing covert cloak-and-dagger political meddling work in France," a former Trump State Department official said, adding that "the CIA had dominated and monopolized its contacts, including with the head of the French parliament."