Heavy Metal Detoxing Part 2

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. B VIP website: https://www.drbvip.com/
RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/c/DrJohnBergmanDC
BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/johnbergman/
ODYSEE: https://odysee.com/@DrJohnBergman:1
Dr. B’s Facebook Fanpage
https://www.facebook.com/drjohnbergman/
Dr. B’s Website
TikTok
https://www.tiktok.com/@dr.bergmandc
https://www.instagram.com/drjohnbergman/
Apple Podcast
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/dr-john-bergman-d-c/id1698300636
Spotify
https://open.spotify.com/show/5JxL2dglseqZVGnEhBKLwB
Contact Dr. B's Office to schedule your appointment!
Call: (1) 714-962-5891
HUNTINGTON BEACH CLINIC:
18582 Beach Blvd #22,
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
http://bergmanchiropractic.com
Office Hours:
Mon - Thur 7:00 AM – 5:30 PM
Lunch Break 11:00 AM - 1 PM
Fri - Sun Closed
Public Holidays Closed
MEXICO CLINIC:
Grand Hotel Tijuana
4558 Agua Caliente Blvd. Ste. CC 1B, Tijuana, Mexico
https://www.holisticcare.com/corrective-chiropractic/
Office Hours:
Mon - Fri 9:00 AM – 6:00 PM
Lunch Break 12:30 PM – 1:30 PM
Sat 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM
Sun Closed
Public Holidays Closed
American Biodental Center in Tijuana, Mexico:
Dr. Bergman D.C. is available for Skype and Phone consultations which you can schedule by using the link below:
https://drjohnbergman.com/booking/
For Media and Business Inquires contact: