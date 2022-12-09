Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Noor Bin Ladin Calls… Darren J. Beattie #3
32 views
channel image
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Published 19 hours ago |

https://noorbinladincalls.podbean.com/e/noor-bin-ladin-calls-darren-j-beattie-3/

November 28, 2022

Joining me for the third time to dismantle the fake "insurrection" narrative is the one and only Darren J. Beattie.

We discuss Revolver's latest investigation on the "pipe bomber" – the other big smoking gun of this entire entrapment operation, after Ray Epps.

Darren walks us through the fascinating and damning set of evidence they've uncovered, proving that the FBI is withholding - and tampered with - footage that would otherwise help identify the "bomber".

Aside from exposing the national security state, Revolver puts Republicans' backs against the wall: will they demand answers to all the questions raised by Revolver's bullet-proof reporting?  

As mentioned on the call, no one is taking on the FBI, natsec apparatus and political class like Revolver, and on a tight budget at that – find out all the ways you can support them here.
Keywords
fbigulagentrapmentnoor bin ladendarren beattiejanuary6ray epps

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket