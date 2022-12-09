https://noorbinladincalls.podbean.com/e/noor-bin-ladin-calls-darren-j-beattie-3/
November 28, 2022
Joining me for the third time to dismantle the fake "insurrection" narrative is the one and only Darren J. Beattie.
We discuss Revolver's latest investigation on the "pipe bomber" – the other big smoking gun of this entire entrapment operation, after Ray Epps.
Darren walks us through the fascinating and damning set of evidence they've uncovered, proving that the FBI is withholding - and tampered with - footage that would otherwise help identify the "bomber".
Aside from exposing the national security state, Revolver puts Republicans' backs against the wall: will they demand answers to all the questions raised by Revolver's bullet-proof reporting?
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.