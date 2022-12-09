https://noorbinladincalls.podbean.com/e/noor-bin-ladin-calls-darren-j-beattie-3/

November 28, 2022

Joining me for the third time to dismantle the fake "insurrection" narrative is the one and only Darren J. Beattie.

We discuss Revolver's latest investigation on the "pipe bomber" – the other big smoking gun of this entire entrapment operation, after Ray Epps.

Darren walks us through the fascinating and damning set of evidence they've uncovered, proving that the FBI is withholding - and tampered with - footage that would otherwise help identify the "bomber".

Aside from exposing the national security state, Revolver puts Republicans' backs against the wall: will they demand answers to all the questions raised by Revolver's bullet-proof reporting?

As mentioned on the call, no one is taking on the FBI, natsec apparatus and political class like Revolver, and on a tight budget at that – find out all the ways you can support them here.