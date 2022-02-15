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The Patriot Hour: Durham Update Clinton Allies Spied On Executive Office [12.02.2022]
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101 views • February 15, 2022
Mike: 'More and More Keeps Coming Out...'
Me: I wanna see it before I believe it, it's all rigged and Satanic korrupt. Remember Trump was on the Epstein Flylist...
Q !!Hs1Jq13jV6 ID: 518aba No.11621106 ??
Nov 13 2020 00:20:55 (EST)
Durham.
Q
https://www.qanon.pub/
--
4952
13-Nov-2020 6:20:55 AM CET
8kun/qresearch11621106
Durham.
Q
https://qposts.online/
The Patriot Hour
Published February 12, 2022
1,934 Views
https://rumble.com/vushh4-durham-update-clinton-allies-spied-on-executive-office.html
https://rumble.com/c/ThePatriotHour
Me: I wanna see it before I believe it, it's all rigged and Satanic korrupt. Remember Trump was on the Epstein Flylist...
Q !!Hs1Jq13jV6 ID: 518aba No.11621106 ??
Nov 13 2020 00:20:55 (EST)
Durham.
Q
https://www.qanon.pub/
--
4952
13-Nov-2020 6:20:55 AM CET
8kun/qresearch11621106
Durham.
Q
https://qposts.online/
The Patriot Hour
Published February 12, 2022
1,934 Views
https://rumble.com/vushh4-durham-update-clinton-allies-spied-on-executive-office.html
https://rumble.com/c/ThePatriotHour
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