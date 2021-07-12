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Christians Make Biblical Case for Resisting COVID Tyranny in Warrenton Declaration
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331 views • July 12, 2021
A coalition of theologians, pastors and Church leaders are making the biblical case for resisting the draconian governmental response to COVID including lockdowns, shutting down churches, face masks, vaccines, and more, Pastor Jason Garwood of Cross and Crown Church in Virginia tells The New American magazine's Senior Editor Alex Newman. In a historic document dubbed the "Warrenton Declaration," the Christian leaders argue that the God of the Bible never authorizes or supports the unbiblical measures being used by government amid the pandemic. In this interview, Garwood explains what the Bible says about these issues and what the proper Christian response should be to the unprecedented times that the world now finds itself in. These issues are not going away, he warns.
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