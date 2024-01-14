The Lies of Israel - The Truth About the Origins of Canada Park in Palestine (Now Annexed to Israel)

This rare documentary demonstrates the process used by Israel to take control of most of the land once attributed as Palestine to Israel. Through Israeli propaganda and our media we have been led to believe that Israel is simply defending itself against Arab terrorists.

The truth is that Israel has been attacking and eliminating Arab villages in the Palestine region since December 1947. Over 500 villages were erased by driving the Palestinians from their homes using military force and then recreated as parks and recreational areas or resettled by Israelis.

This documentary shows the general process of how this happened. As you watch the video observe how the Israeli's openly lie about what really happened, reframing it as necessary to protect themselves from being wiped out. In fact, the wiping out took place of the Arab peoples of Palestine who were driven off their land by Israeli military force.

This documentary shows the basic template of how that process happened and how Israel is covering up these events with lies, settlements and recreation areas.

Subscribe to this channel for updates.