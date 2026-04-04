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A heartfelt Easter message from Naima (Hope
Girl)—celebrating faith, love, and unity in Morocco as a Christian among a
beautiful Muslim community.
In this video, Naima shares her powerful Easter reflections from Morocco. She speaks about her journey from rejecting Christianity to rededicating her life to God and discovering peace, community, and mutual respect among her Muslim neighbors.
She invites you to celebrate Easter, remember Jesus, and embrace love, tolerance, and faith in a world too often divided by religion.
Key Takeaways:
• A Christian testimony of transformation, faith, and rediscovery of God.
• Living peacefully in Morocco among Muslims with love, respect, and shared belief in God.
• Rejecting division and propaganda that promote religious hate.
• Embracing what Jesus taught: love for all people.
• Gratitude for Morocco’s God-centered culture and daily expressions of faith.
• Reflection on faith in America versus the peace found in Morocco.
Watch to hear how faith, love, and God bring people together across religions and cultures.
Happy Easter, God bless you all, and thank you for your prayers, love, and support.
Read the Blog Post for this video here on the Hopegirl Blog:
https://www.hopegirlblog.com/2026/04/04/what-its-like-to-be-a-christian-in-a-muslim-country/
Hopegirls Christian Testimony: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sOTacmbauhk&t=2s&pp=0gcJCdkKAYcqIYzv
Hope and Tivons Story of Moving to Morocco:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nO4NJZSLxjU
00:00— What does Easter mean to me here in Morocco?
00:00:59— Why did I leave Christianity for 20 years?
00:01:51— How did I come back to God in 2016?
00:02:52— What is it like being a Christian in a Muslim country?
00:03:51— How do we show love and respect to people of other faiths?
00:04:48— How did we help our Moroccan community after the earthquake?
00:05:44— Why don’t I want to go back to America?
00:06:40— Why do I feel more connected to God in Morocco?
00:07:40— How did we build a peaceful, fulfilling life here?
00:08:31— What is the real message of Easter for me today?