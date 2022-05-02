More Harm Than Good: A New Study Shows That Masks Correlated With More COVID-19 Deaths

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
"... the lack of negative correlations between mask usage and COVID-19 cases and deaths suggest that widespread use of masks... was not able to reduce COVID-19 transmission. Moreover, the moderate positive correlation between mask usage and deaths in Western Europe also suggests that universal use of masks may have had harmful unintended consequences."
Full Episode: https://rumble.com/v12sner-episode-265-food-wars.html