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10/16/19 TRUMPING HATE: Syria Fakes, CA Pedo "Fires" , Vatican Q #IGREPORT
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50 views • October 17, 2019
You Are Free TV
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10/16: Trump dispelled Syria fakery today in his press conference with the President of Italy. Meanwhile, the Vatican Chief of Police resigns after the raid on the Vatican Bank and we see a Pentagon Pedophile Task Force save 2100 children during the CA blackout...

Copyright Disclaimer: Citation of articles and authors in this report does not imply ownership. Works and images presented here fall under Fair Use Section 107 and are used for commentary on globally significant newsworthy events. Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness.

https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/op...

https://sananda.website/pedogate-gett...

Please watch President Trump's Press Conference today:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P0Lt9...
Please sub to Golden State Times!
http://leozagami.com/2019/10/14/the-p...

https://phibetaiota.net/2019/10/sgt-r...

https://theconservativetreehouse.com/...
https://www.americanthinker.com/blog/...

Please watch the excellent break down of How the IG Report will prove Q future proves past and Lisa Rice's MEMO:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9j5zz...
Please subscribe to Citizens Investigative Journalist!!

To receive videos from Project Veritas on it's Expose CNN project:
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Https://www.projectveritas.com

Bolton's NSA replacement, Robert O'Brien, responsible for the release of multiple Americans held overseas, praises TRUMP for his dedication to bringing American hostages home:
https://www.salon.com/2019/09/18/pres...

https://steveberry.org/

Please watch the 5g Summit for free and share the link!
https://www.the5gsummit.com

https://www.wsfa.com/2019/09/29/repor...

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ig reporttrumping hatesyria fakesca pedo firesvatican q
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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