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Queensland Premier Fakes the Flu Shot - CAP STAYS ON SYRINGE. NOW SHE WANTS YOU TAKE THE COVID DEATH JAB ..!! SHARE. ..!!!
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534 views • August 26, 2021
Queensland premier gets the flu shot with the cap still on.
Annastacia insists she received the shot in the comment section on her channel.
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https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdTa1wQ2dRJJR4lM4ysrhWw
Annastacia insists she received the shot in the comment section on her channel.
Shared from and subscribe to:
peekay censored 1
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdTa1wQ2dRJJR4lM4ysrhWw
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