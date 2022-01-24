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Supressed Cures That They Don't Want You To Know About!
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552 views • January 24, 2022
1% Hydrogen peroxide can cure all respiratory diseases from the common cold to severe cases of covid-19, use daily as a mouthwash & gargle it for 30 seconds you can inhale it using a nebulizer to kill the viruses & bacteria in your lungs, throat & sinuses
https://drjockers.com/nebulizing/
www.spiritofchange.org/nebulized-peroxide-a-simple-remedy-for-covid-19
https://drjockers.com/nebulizing/
www.spiritofchange.org/nebulized-peroxide-a-simple-remedy-for-covid-19
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