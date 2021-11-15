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"Strange Fire" - Sexual Sin: Masturbation, Same Sex, Pornography- STOP THESE THINGS.
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727 views • November 15, 2021
Welcome to The Master's Voice End Times Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).
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https://the-masters-voice.com
Today's word: Sexual sin will kill you. It will strip you of dignity before yourself and God, the more you hide sin the more power Satan has over you. The full cost of sin will come to your door- sickness, shame, exposure, even death. God is merciful but the Bible is clear: HE WHO COVERS HIS SIN WILL NOT PROSPER. Only those who confess and forsake sin will find mercy from God. (Proverbs 28:13). We are warned to stop sinning because of SEVERE PUNISHMENTS in store for those who break God's law. Be sober in these end times; stop playing games before you end up in the judgements of the profane (Psalm 1:4-5). Times are different now. God is merciful but He will NOT tolerate continual sin. It's time to repent and learn what pleases the Lord. Let those who have ears to hear, hear. Amen.
Read the full prophecy on TMV Blog:
https://the-masters-voice.com/2019/06/12/profanity-of-profanities-immolaters-of-desire-pt-4-june-12-2019/
HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.
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PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this ministry it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or contact me at [email protected]. If using Paypal send gift ONLY as 'Friends & Family' not 'Goods and Services'. This is a freewill offering, I am not a seller. Thank you and God bless.
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[READ FULL DESCRIPTION]
https://the-masters-voice.com
Today's word: Sexual sin will kill you. It will strip you of dignity before yourself and God, the more you hide sin the more power Satan has over you. The full cost of sin will come to your door- sickness, shame, exposure, even death. God is merciful but the Bible is clear: HE WHO COVERS HIS SIN WILL NOT PROSPER. Only those who confess and forsake sin will find mercy from God. (Proverbs 28:13). We are warned to stop sinning because of SEVERE PUNISHMENTS in store for those who break God's law. Be sober in these end times; stop playing games before you end up in the judgements of the profane (Psalm 1:4-5). Times are different now. God is merciful but He will NOT tolerate continual sin. It's time to repent and learn what pleases the Lord. Let those who have ears to hear, hear. Amen.
Read the full prophecy on TMV Blog:
https://the-masters-voice.com/2019/06/12/profanity-of-profanities-immolaters-of-desire-pt-4-june-12-2019/
HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.
Follow this channel- click subscribe for updates.
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this ministry it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or contact me at [email protected]. If using Paypal send gift ONLY as 'Friends & Family' not 'Goods and Services'. This is a freewill offering, I am not a seller. Thank you and God bless.
Paypal ------- [email protected]
SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbcV-IwTyG5WjMdWN6mlFiw
YOUTUBE (Spanish channel: "La Voz del Señor"): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg
RUMBLE: Visit this link: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: mastersvoiceprophecyblog or The Master's Voice
BITCHUTE: Visit this link: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: The Masters Voice Blog
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