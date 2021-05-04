5/02/2021 Miles Guo (Part 2): CCP Was Gone In 2020

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The following 3 facts occurred in 2020 infer that the CCP is over: 1) genocide and crimes against the humanity as defined by Trump Administration; 2) Hong Kong Incident means the CCP won’t respect any international agreement or contract it executed; and 3) the CCP Virus is an unrestricted bioweapon created in Wuhan Lab.