BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

COVID OMICRON AND COVID MONKEYPOX ARE A LIE - WANNA KNOW WHY DOCTORS ARE REALLY CONCERNED?
KevinJJohnston
KevinJJohnstonCheckmark Icon
286 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
492 views • August 27, 2023

The newspaper headline was "Doctors are concerned about Omicron". Have a look at what's really going on in Canada and the United States. If you are a conservative journalist in Canada, you go to jail, for nothing.


If you are a republican in the United States, you get doxed, have your property stolen, you get assaulted, your children get assaulted and then the former president of the United States gets bogus criminal charges placed upon him for the sole purpose of stopping him from running for public office.


Even that Maniac AOC in New York made it clear that if Trump wins they're all going down, which means the Democrats are in full panic mode and the Democrats are now making a deal with the Liberal Party of Canada to lock us down again.


The combined forces of the Democrats and Liberals, who essentially run the courts and the medical industry, are already putting out the propaganda to make us panic just before the Autumn season hits us.


You can expect a whole ton of propaganda thrown at you all winter long, extending all the way until the federal election of the United States that they will definitely try and stop.


I'll leave it up to you to decide what to do.


Www.freedomreport.ca


#Omicron #monkeypox #Donaldtrump #trump #DonaldJtrump #biden #Joebiden #POTUS #covid #covid19 #masks #masking #pandemic #scamdemic #globalpandemic

Keywords
trumpbidenpandemictrudeaucovidomicronelection 2024monkeypox
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
U.S. Extends Middle East Troop Deployments Into 2027 as Iran War Drags On

U.S. Extends Middle East Troop Deployments Into 2027 as Iran War Drags On

Belle Carter
Putin hails 12% trade jump as Indonesian president makes second Russia trip of 2026

Putin hails 12% trade jump as Indonesian president makes second Russia trip of 2026

Cassie B.
Gallup Poll: 89% of Americans View Government Corruption as Widespread

Gallup Poll: 89% of Americans View Government Corruption as Widespread

Garrison Vance
SCO Summit in Bishkek Showcases Expanding Eurasian Bloc

SCO Summit in Bishkek Showcases Expanding Eurasian Bloc

Garrison Vance
Antiwar.com Urges Support, Cites Troop Peril and Pentagon Priorities

Antiwar.com Urges Support, Cites Troop Peril and Pentagon Priorities

Garrison Vance
We Are Sleepwalking Into World War III: Why I&#8217;m Preparing for the Worst

We Are Sleepwalking Into World War III: Why I’m Preparing for the Worst

Mike Adams
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy