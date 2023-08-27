COVID OMICRON AND COVID MONKEYPOX ARE A LIE - WANNA KNOW WHY DOCTORS ARE REALLY CONCERNED?

The newspaper headline was "Doctors are concerned about Omicron". Have a look at what's really going on in Canada and the United States. If you are a conservative journalist in Canada, you go to jail, for nothing.





If you are a republican in the United States, you get doxed, have your property stolen, you get assaulted, your children get assaulted and then the former president of the United States gets bogus criminal charges placed upon him for the sole purpose of stopping him from running for public office.





Even that Maniac AOC in New York made it clear that if Trump wins they're all going down, which means the Democrats are in full panic mode and the Democrats are now making a deal with the Liberal Party of Canada to lock us down again.





The combined forces of the Democrats and Liberals, who essentially run the courts and the medical industry, are already putting out the propaganda to make us panic just before the Autumn season hits us.





You can expect a whole ton of propaganda thrown at you all winter long, extending all the way until the federal election of the United States that they will definitely try and stop.





I'll leave it up to you to decide what to do.





