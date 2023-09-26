Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Destruction of the First Rosomak APC presented by the Poles - by Soldiers from the 83rd & 85th Motorized Infantry of the Russian Armed Forces
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
960 Subscribers
107 views
Published 17 hours ago

Video from the fields by soldiers from the 83rd and 85th Motorised Infantry Brigades of the Russian Armed Forces. The guys destroyed the first Rosomak APC presented by the Poles in the Bakhmut direction.

Dopom - they turned several BMPs into ashes, hit a T-64BV tank and forced them to abandon another Rosomak.

Given the deteriorating relations and Poland's threats to stop supplying equipment and weapons to the Ukrainian armed forces, there is a chance that this Rosomak will remain unreplaced.

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket