Shawn Ryan with Jim Caviezel | Vigilance Elite clip

Shawn Ryan with Jim Caviezel on twitter:
When you get off the sidelines to chose a side (good or evil) and that side is to fight evil, protections must be set into place.
Love you brother, thank you for being here.
📿✝️🙏🏼
THE SOUND OF FREEDOM opens in movie theaters tomorrow, July 4th.
Please consider buying tickets so they can reach their goals.
https://www.angel.com/warroom
#protection #rosary #good #evil #srs #shawnryanshow #navyseals
https://twitter.com/ShawnRyan762/status/1675944540987879425?s=20
