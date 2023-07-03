Shawn Ryan with Jim Caviezel | Vigilance Elite clip

Shawn Ryan with Jim Caviezel on twitter:

When you get off the sidelines to chose a side (good or evil) and that side is to fight evil, protections must be set into place.

Love you brother, thank you for being here.

📿✝️🙏🏼

THE SOUND OF FREEDOM opens in movie theaters tomorrow, July 4th.

Please consider buying tickets so they can reach their goals.

https://www.angel.com/warroom







https://twitter.com/ShawnRyan762/status/1675944540987879425?s=20