Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
I RISKED EVERYTHING FOR THIS VIDEO
channel image
The Prisoner
8667 Subscribers
Shop now
591 views
Published 17 hours ago

“We do not have to visit a madhouse to find disordered minds; our planet is the mental institution of the universe.”

~ Johann Wolfgang von Goethe

The Bizzarro Effect of Universal Insanity:

https://www.garydbarnett.com/the-bizzarro-effect-of-universal-insanity/

Mirrored https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ChfyhfQvnH0

Everything Inside Me


Keywords
apathygary d barnettuniversal insanityacceptance of lies

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket