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HOT MIC Catches Kamala Harris this PROVES She Can Care Less about You
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130 views • October 29, 2020
Kamala Harris PROVES She Can Care Less about You, she doesn't even know where she is, all she cars about is screwing AMERICA. Everyone calls her black and technically she is not,
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