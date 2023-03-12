https://gettr.com/post/p2b5ig37f42

2023.03.11 The US must investigate the relationship between Fauci and WIV's director Wang Yanyi and her husband. That's the key to find out the true origin of the Covid. Mr. Grant talked about Miles Guo's 2017 news release on the CCP's 13579 plan in his podcast. Unfortunately the US did not pay enough attention, which caused millions of death worldwide.

首先查清楚福奇和武汉病毒所所长王延轶及王延轶老公非同寻常的关系，就撬开了病毒溯源的关键之处。Grant先生在他的节目中播放了文贵先生2017年的新闻发布会，可惜被忽视了，导致百万美国人在中共病毒大流行中死亡。





