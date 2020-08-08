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Full Show: President Trump Says God Is On His Side As He Makes Final Moves Against Globalists
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62 views • August 08, 2020
It’s open line Friday and callers weigh in on everything from Democrat terror mobs, illegal COVID shutdowns, the culture war and more. Owen Shroyer goes on an epic rant against the porn being introduced to American children via Cardi B’s newest pornographic film being shown to children as a music video. President Trump warns Americans that the evil elite are in full motion to kill America and himself. More insanity from the Democrat riot mobs in the streets including assaulting old women and putting Trump’s head on a stick and marching through downtown New York. Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months! https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
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