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The 3rd Commandment: Respect For God's Name
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12 views • April 01, 2022
Exodus 20:7 says "You shall not use my name in vain".
The third commandment addresses how we communicate our feelings and thoughts about our Creator to others... and how we communicate those things to Him. It warns about our speech, behavior, and attitudes regarding the Father of all life... The 3rd commandment says: show some respect!
Respect is essential for a good relationship. We see this in marriage, business, communities. Expressing respect in ways that others notice and see is necessary. If I say "I respect you" but then ignore you, talk badly about you to others... then you know I don't respect you.
Respect is a way we demonstrate our love for God.
Learn more about our Creator's commandments with our FREE bible study guide: The Ten Commandments. Get your copy at this link -
https://www.ucg.org/bible-study-tools/booklets/the-ten-commandments
👓 Find UCGRaleigh 👓
Locate a UCG church near you:
➤ http://ucg.org/congregations/
Donate to UCG Raleigh and help spread the word:
➤ https://www.patreon.com/ucgraleigh
Follow UCG Raleigh
➤ https://www.facebook.com/UCGRaleigh.main.page
➤ https://twitter.com/UCGRaleigh
Subscribe to the UCG Raleigh podcast on
➤ iTunes ▪▪▪ https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/united-church-of-god-raleigh/id1315758270
➤ CastBox ▪▪▪ https://castbox.fm/channel/Weekly-Sabbath-Sermon-id1094811
The third commandment addresses how we communicate our feelings and thoughts about our Creator to others... and how we communicate those things to Him. It warns about our speech, behavior, and attitudes regarding the Father of all life... The 3rd commandment says: show some respect!
Respect is essential for a good relationship. We see this in marriage, business, communities. Expressing respect in ways that others notice and see is necessary. If I say "I respect you" but then ignore you, talk badly about you to others... then you know I don't respect you.
Respect is a way we demonstrate our love for God.
Learn more about our Creator's commandments with our FREE bible study guide: The Ten Commandments. Get your copy at this link -
https://www.ucg.org/bible-study-tools/booklets/the-ten-commandments
👓 Find UCGRaleigh 👓
Locate a UCG church near you:
➤ http://ucg.org/congregations/
Donate to UCG Raleigh and help spread the word:
➤ https://www.patreon.com/ucgraleigh
Follow UCG Raleigh
➤ https://www.facebook.com/UCGRaleigh.main.page
➤ https://twitter.com/UCGRaleigh
Subscribe to the UCG Raleigh podcast on
➤ iTunes ▪▪▪ https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/united-church-of-god-raleigh/id1315758270
➤ CastBox ▪▪▪ https://castbox.fm/channel/Weekly-Sabbath-Sermon-id1094811
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