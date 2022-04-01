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The 3rd Commandment: Respect For God's Name
Weekly Sermon Message
Weekly Sermon Message
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12 views • April 01, 2022
Exodus 20:7 says "You shall not use my name in vain".

The third commandment addresses how we communicate our feelings and thoughts about our Creator to others... and how we communicate those things to Him. It warns about our speech, behavior, and attitudes regarding the Father of all life... The 3rd commandment says: show some respect!

Respect is essential for a good relationship. We see this in marriage, business, communities. Expressing respect in ways that others notice and see is necessary. If I say "I respect you" but then ignore you, talk badly about you to others... then you know I don't respect you.

Respect is a way we demonstrate our love for God.

Learn more about our Creator's commandments with our FREE bible study guide: The Ten Commandments. Get your copy at this link -
https://www.ucg.org/bible-study-tools/booklets/the-ten-commandments

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy