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Topic 14 - Visions
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10 views • September 29, 2021
There are many types of visions—only a few meanings from the bible. Vision can be a phenomenon of seeing something that is not there but will be soon. It can also be someone who is about to come into your life, and you had a premonition, not a vision, even though both are very similar in the bible. The Bible talks about the vision for humans hearing and seeing something that is not there physically, but there is a strong spiritual awakening.
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