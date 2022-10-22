NIGHTMARE CITY: How Portland’s Decriminalization Of Hard Drugs Destroyed The City

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Savanah Hernandez: I spent the week in Portland to highlight the underreported issues plaguing the once beautiful city. From bags of human feces littering the streets, to open drug use and miles of homeless encampments, we venture into how Portland is faring 2 years after decriminalizing hard drugs.
https://thepostmillennial.com/savanah-hernandez-reports-how-portlands-decriminalization-of-hard-drugs-destroyed-the-city?utm_campaign=64494